Brian Michael Bendis' Torso Adaptation Might Finally Become A Reality - Exclusive

In a new exclusive interview, Looper asked Bendis if there's a character in his repertoire that hasn't yet been adapted to the large or small screen. "All of them!" he humorously responded. "I'm not joking. It's such a cheeky answer, but as you will find out soon, I'm going to be in a pretty decent situation with all of that."

The influential graphic novelist said, "Truthfully I have learned, and with some privilege, everything in [its] time." It's the type of patient answer that a seasoned author would give — one who has dealt with the long route to getting an adaptation made. In the interview, he went on to specify the classic work that's on his mind, noting, "It's been 27 years that Hollywood has optioned 'Torso.' I would like [it to be made]."

The graphic novelist then gave a hopeful new update: "We have an excellent director, Corin Hardy, attached to 'Torso,' and I very much hope that does happen."

Corin Hardy, the director of "The Hallow," "The Nun," and the excellent series "Gangs of London," has a killer visual flair and a strong sense of suspense — he'd be a stellar filmmaker to helm the long-fabled adaptation. "I was talking to my film student daughter about it — she's in film school in her 20s and this outdates her," Bendis shared. "That is shocking to me!"

With another strong filmmaker at the helm, here's hoping that some of Bendis' hinted good luck brings this award-winning project to final fruition.

Bendis' newest work, "Phenomena," is available at booksellers near you.