Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Is Aiming For Future On-Screen Superman And Black Adam Encounters

This article contains spoilers for the "Black Adam" post-credits scene

To round off DC's run at the movies in 2022, "Black Adam" hits theaters on October 21. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the title character — a role he's had on his radar for years upon years — the film sees him escape his imprisonment and prepare to make the world fall to its knees using his incredible power. However, the Justice Society of America is determined to stop his rampage before it can get out of hand and teach him that he can and should become a hero.

Ahead of its theatrical premiere, "Black Adam" has made headlines for a handful of reasons. For one, the early reactions have proven less than favorable, with critics citing multiple reasons for their low opinions of it. On a far more positive note, however, it has gotten fans excited thanks to the revelation that one of the DC Extended Universe's founding members makes a surprise return in the post-credits scene. Once again, Henry Cavill suits up as Superman in his iconic red and blue uniform, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that he has no desire to leave the role he's held since 2013's "Man of Steel" behind any time soon.

Thankfully, according to producer Hiram Garcia, the "Black Adam" movie is just the beginning when it comes to big-screen encounters between the titular anti-hero and Superman.