Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Is Aiming For Future On-Screen Superman And Black Adam Encounters
This article contains spoilers for the "Black Adam" post-credits scene
To round off DC's run at the movies in 2022, "Black Adam" hits theaters on October 21. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the title character — a role he's had on his radar for years upon years — the film sees him escape his imprisonment and prepare to make the world fall to its knees using his incredible power. However, the Justice Society of America is determined to stop his rampage before it can get out of hand and teach him that he can and should become a hero.
Ahead of its theatrical premiere, "Black Adam" has made headlines for a handful of reasons. For one, the early reactions have proven less than favorable, with critics citing multiple reasons for their low opinions of it. On a far more positive note, however, it has gotten fans excited thanks to the revelation that one of the DC Extended Universe's founding members makes a surprise return in the post-credits scene. Once again, Henry Cavill suits up as Superman in his iconic red and blue uniform, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that he has no desire to leave the role he's held since 2013's "Man of Steel" behind any time soon.
Thankfully, according to producer Hiram Garcia, the "Black Adam" movie is just the beginning when it comes to big-screen encounters between the titular anti-hero and Superman.
Garcia is adamant that Superman's Black Adam cameo isn't a one-off
During an October 18, 2022, interview with CinemaBlend, Hiram Garcia cued DC fans everywhere into what the plan is for Superman and Black Adam's apparent feud going forward. "It's never been about a one-off or just about a fight," he told the publication, citing the importance and viability of telling a long-form story between the two immensely powerful DC staples. In his eyes, having Black Adam and Superman go head-to-head without any real build is the wrong way to go since it's not rewarding for fans. Garcia adds, "Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."
Sadly, in terms of specifics, Hiram Garcia can't offer much of anything about what the future holds for Black Adam and Superman. Although, he was able to let CinemaBlend know that both he and Dwayne Johnson, as well as Henry Cavill himself, couldn't wait to bring Superman back to the big screen. Therefore, one has to imagine that "Black Adam" is far from Cavill's swan song in the DCEU, and we'll likely see him and Black Adam come face-to-face down the road. If we're lucky, perhaps even a long-awaited sequel to "Man of Steel" could finally come to fruition in the coming years.
Even if you don't care much for the character it's about, if you're a Superman fan, you certainly won't want to miss "Black Adam."