Rob Zombie's Halloween Stars Scout Taylor-Compton And Danielle Harris Weren't Impressed By Halloween Ends
"Halloween Ends" is the final battle between longtime horror rivals Laurie Strode (Jaime Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), a showdown that has been over four decades in the making. But despite a considerable amount of hype, fans are somewhat divided over "Halloween Ends," and that includes some former franchise stars.
The 2018 "Halloween" feature directed by David Gordon Green was a box office hit, earning $255 million, and some no doubt believed that the subsequent outings would only get better. That wasn't the case, as the box office numbers and critics' reception for each sequel got progressively worse. "Halloween Kills" earned considerably less, with $131 million (via Box Office Mojo) and poor scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The third and final installment in the arc, "Halloween Ends," was also a critical bust and has taken home a measly $59 million at the box office to date, which may have been hindered by a simultaneous Peacock release.
While there are arguably some strong moments between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in "Halloween Ends," many seem to have been disappointed overall. Among the unsatisfied are Scout Taylor-Compton, who played Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie's "Halloween" flicks, and prolific horror player Danielle Harris, who also starred as Annie Brackett in both of Zombie's films and as Jaime Lloyd in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" and "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers."
The former franchise stars weren't too keen on how Halloween ends
The two stars discussed "Halloween Ends" during Episode 51 of their podcast "Talk Scary to Me." Scout Taylor-Compton didn't hold back her criticisms of the film, saying, "It was a really cool story if it was about a new serial killer and what it was like for someone to sort of become a serial killer ... but then they just kind of threw Michael Myers in there ..." And when they did throw Myers in the mix, Taylor-Compton believed it wasn't worthy of The Shape's established legacy. "Michael is so weak," she said, before adding that after withholding the character from audiences for a significant portion of the film when he did show up, it was "not the Michael Myers that we deserve."
Danielle Harris also expressed her thoughts on the direction of the film, saying, "I much preferred [Corey's] kills to Michael Myers' kills ... He's the only thing that kept me interested ... but it shouldn't have been in a Halloween movie." Harris, IGN's favorite scream queen, knows what she is talking about regarding the franchise. She has been involved in the Michael Myers saga since she was 11 years old and has starred in four "Halloween" features. Considering only Donald Pleasance as Dr. Loomis and Jaimie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode have appeared in more of the franchise's titles (via IMDb), Harris' opinions on such a matter shouldn't be taken lightly.