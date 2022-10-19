Rob Zombie's Halloween Stars Scout Taylor-Compton And Danielle Harris Weren't Impressed By Halloween Ends

"Halloween Ends" is the final battle between longtime horror rivals Laurie Strode (Jaime Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), a showdown that has been over four decades in the making. But despite a considerable amount of hype, fans are somewhat divided over "Halloween Ends," and that includes some former franchise stars.

The 2018 "Halloween" feature directed by David Gordon Green was a box office hit, earning $255 million, and some no doubt believed that the subsequent outings would only get better. That wasn't the case, as the box office numbers and critics' reception for each sequel got progressively worse. "Halloween Kills" earned considerably less, with $131 million (via Box Office Mojo) and poor scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The third and final installment in the arc, "Halloween Ends," was also a critical bust and has taken home a measly $59 million at the box office to date, which may have been hindered by a simultaneous Peacock release.

While there are arguably some strong moments between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in "Halloween Ends," many seem to have been disappointed overall. Among the unsatisfied are Scout Taylor-Compton, who played Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie's "Halloween" flicks, and prolific horror player Danielle Harris, who also starred as Annie Brackett in both of Zombie's films and as Jaime Lloyd in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" and "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers."