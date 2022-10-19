Netflix Says The Crown Won't Directly Depict The Car Crash That Killed Princess Diana

Peter Morgan's "The Crown" has become a major draw for Netflix subscribers since it arrived on the streaming service in 2016. It's a fascinating look at the long reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II (portrayed by Claire Foy, then Olivia Colman, and now Imelda Staunton) — one that doesn't exactly gloss over all of the drama that has taken place in the halls of Buckingham Palace across the decades. Some, including Elizabeth II herself over this particular depiction, have their complaints about the show, but it's clear its detractors are far less numerous than its supporters.

Season 5 of "The Crown" is on its way to Netflix, and it promises to be quite the tense batch of episodes. Most notably, it will cover the increasingly strained relationship between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), which ultimately results in their messy divorce. Of course, if you're familiar with British history, you'll know that not long after this happened, Diana sadly died in a car accident on September 6, 1997. "The Crown" hasn't shied away from covering tragic events before, but how graphic will the program get with Diana's death?

According to Netflix, "The Crown" won't go into excruciating detail when it comes to depicting Diana's death in the sixth and final season, but it won't flat-out ignore it either.