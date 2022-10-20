Werewolf By Night's Head Makeup Artist Discusses The Complicated Use Of Blood In The Disney+ Special - Exclusive

Ironically, it was not always set in (tomb) stone that "Werewolf by Night" was going to be in black and white. As a result, Ellen Arden said, she had her makeup department plan for everything since she knew the project "could potentially be in black and white or potentially in color."

"When we had gotten to the reshoots, we were positive that it was going to be released in black and white. We did some reshoots a little bit after principal photography," Arden said. "But Michael [Giacchino] has spoken in articles about Marvel and their hesitancy to actually release the film initially in black and white."

Giacchino pleaded his case to Marvel Studios, however, and got the black-and-white "Night" he wanted.

"He knew that he wanted to release it in black and white — it looked cool. When we were on set looking at these monitors, it looked great," Arden said. "But it's not something that they [Marvel] actually do. We don't see black-and-white movies very often. Marvel has such great films that are pop-y and full of life and color. It was probably scary to [think of a film in black and white]; that these new characters would be introduced, and here they are in black and white."

"Werewolf By Night" is streaming exclusively on Disney+.