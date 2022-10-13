Black Panther 2 Has A Godfather Feel According To Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore

When considering the MCU, Francis Ford Coppola is not a name that jumps readily to mind. Still, Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore insists that the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will feel reminiscent of the director's seminal work, "The Godfather."

With the original "Black Panther" being the sole Marvel Cinematic Universe film to garner a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, expectations are high for the sequel. Additionally, after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the 2018 film, many wonder how "Wakanda Forever" will honor the late star's legacy. A comparison to "The Godfather" can only suggest one of two things: the hubris of marketing or a genuine belief on Moore's part that the latest MCU film can stake out a place for itself in the history of cinema.

Of course, any MCU film is pulling double duty, telling its own story while building upon the continuity established by previous Marvel movies. "Black Panther" had an advantage in that Wakanda was an unexplored realm within the MCU, giving it more latitude to create a narrative from whole cloth. On the other hand, "Wakanda Forever" is beholden to what came before, as the people of Wakanda come to terms with the in-universe death of their king and the country's now-public role on the world stage.

However, as Moore explained, the "Godfather" comparison may not be so far-fetched.