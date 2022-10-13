Black Panther 2 Has A Godfather Feel According To Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore
When considering the MCU, Francis Ford Coppola is not a name that jumps readily to mind. Still, Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore insists that the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will feel reminiscent of the director's seminal work, "The Godfather."
With the original "Black Panther" being the sole Marvel Cinematic Universe film to garner a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, expectations are high for the sequel. Additionally, after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the 2018 film, many wonder how "Wakanda Forever" will honor the late star's legacy. A comparison to "The Godfather" can only suggest one of two things: the hubris of marketing or a genuine belief on Moore's part that the latest MCU film can stake out a place for itself in the history of cinema.
Of course, any MCU film is pulling double duty, telling its own story while building upon the continuity established by previous Marvel movies. "Black Panther" had an advantage in that Wakanda was an unexplored realm within the MCU, giving it more latitude to create a narrative from whole cloth. On the other hand, "Wakanda Forever" is beholden to what came before, as the people of Wakanda come to terms with the in-universe death of their king and the country's now-public role on the world stage.
However, as Moore explained, the "Godfather" comparison may not be so far-fetched.
Wakanda Forever is the story of feuding families
Speaking to Total Film Magazine, Marvel VP of Production and Development Nate Moore claimed that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will contain echoes of "The Godfather" (via The Direct). "There's a little bit of... The Godfather... sounds like I'm being insane, but... There's that feeling of families of war. Because this movie is very much about Wakanda finding an equal to itself, and Namor's world of Talocan," the exec said.
"Wakanda Forever" will introduce the character of Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), a mutant who rules over the underwater kingdom of Talocan. The conflict between Talocan and Wakanda will drive the film's plot, as Namor despises humanity for the damage they've done to Earth's ocean realms. When viewed through this lens, it's easy to see why "The Godfather" comparisons might be apt. Francis Ford Coppola's gangster epic also features a rivalry between powerful warring clans, the Corleones, and Tattaglias.
As Moore put it, "Wakanda Forever" is about "These two isolationist nations that are incredibly powerful ... figuring out how they can both co-exist." Additionally, Moore noted that plot elements are similar between both films. "Namor kind of comes to Wakanda with a proposal that's not unlike, you know, one of the five families [in 'The Godfather'] coming with a proposal."
Whether the latest MCU entry bears further similarities to "The Godfather" remains to be seen, but luckily, fans don't have to wait long. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in theaters Friday, November 11.