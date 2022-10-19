Why Lena Paulsen From NCIS Season 20, Episode 5 Looks So Familiar

NCIS Season 20, Episode 5, titled "Guardian," held a harrowing set of events for Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). The episode even begins with Leon fighting off masked men that broke into his house. Although the Major Case Response Team is still investigating what happened and is clearly concerned for Leon's safety, he still heads to Berlin for a conference. However, Alden Parker (Gary Cole) insists that he come along as protection. When they arrive, Parker and Leon meet a woman named Lena Paulsen, a German intelligence agent who appears to have a particularly close relationship with Leon.

Leon even tries to sneak out of his hotel room to go see Lena, but Parker accompanies him — citing safety reasons. They find Lena nearly dead on the floor, as the same men who broke into Leon's house had broken into the hotel room looking for something. Leon is visibly stressed out after taking Lena to the hospital, hellbent on hunting down her attackers. It turns out that the burglaries involved diamonds recovered from an old NCIS operation that Lena was part of. Ultimately, it is revealed that the lead culprit, Sergei Umarov (Ian Fisher), was really after Heidi (Charley Rowan McCain), the daughter he abandoned and Lena had adopted as her own.

It is unclear what Leon will do about his relationship with Lena, and "NCIS" fans have never seen her before, despite the actor who portrays her, Marem Hassler, being a very familiar face. Here's what you may have seen her in before.