How Chucky Creator Don Mancini Took Inspiration From James Bond To Bring The Series To Life - Exclusive

Creator Don Mancini was delighted to bring "Chucky" back for a second season, especially as it meant he got to work with all of his favorite people again. "At the end of Season 1, we all felt almost like tennis players who were in shape because we'd been working at it for so long and it was like, 'Oh, we're in a groove now,'" he tells Looper. "It was great to be able to come back so quickly and get into it and feel like we were at the top of our game. That was especially helpful for the puppeteers."

A whole host of characters have returned for Season 2, including Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany and Fiona Dourif's Nica. But in an interesting move, Mancini also asked Devon Sawa to come back for the new season in a brand new role. "One of the things I'm driven by is giving the actors new things to play," he explains. "I love working with actors over and over. I love writing for actors that I know and giving them new things to do. I have occasionally brought actors back to the franchise in different roles."

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Don Mancini reveals the unusual way in which the James Bond franchise inspired "Chucky."