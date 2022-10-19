Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Teases Seeing Darker Sides Of Nicky In Season 3 - Exclusive

Throughout the second season of The CW's "Kung Fu," Olivia Liang's character Nicky Shen confronted a series of increasingly difficult challenges. Not only did she do everything in her power to save San Francisco from Russell Tan (Kee Chan), whose desire to achieve immortality led to all kinds of death and destruction — including a giant earthquake — she also teamed up with her mysterious cousin Mia (Vanessa Yao), a development that led her to become a mentor to her younger family member. After everything Nicky went through, including traveling to another realm to learn about the origins of the bloodlines that left her with supernaturally-enhanced fighting skills, she could probably use a break.

Unfortunately, as the self-appointed vigilante of Chinatown, Nicky is unlikely to get any downtime soon. Season 3 of the series has revealed that Nicky's neighborhood is experiencing a terrible crime wave driven by outside interests that aren't afraid to kill to get what they want. Meanwhile, Nicky's beloved Shifu Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) has somehow returned to the land of the living, her boyfriend Henry (Eddie Liu) has taken off to parts unknown, and a new love interest Bo (Ben Levin) is making her wonder if she should consider jumping back into the dating game.

Clearly, Nicky's life is as complicated as ever, and when Liang recently spoke to Looper about what's coming up for her character, she indicated that things are going to get even more intense for the hero this season.