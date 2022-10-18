Supernatural Fans May Have Unveiled The Winchesters Season 1, Episode 2's Mysterious Hooded Figure

This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" Episode 2.

Episode 2 of "The Winchesters" felt like an old-school episode of "Supernatural" in many ways. From the folklore-inspired monster-of-the-week adventure to Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) using rockstar names as fake aliases, "Teach Your Children Well" made it clear that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) picked up their habits from their parents. At the same time, the episode also dropped some breadcrumbs that tease some major upcoming events.

In this episode, our heroes continue their search for Mary's dad and delve deeper into their Akrida research. However, their plans get side-tracked when La Tunda, a shape-shifting creature with a penchant for using trees to kidnap her victims, starts causing havoc near a hippie commune. She's a formidable foe throughout the episode, but she isn't the main talking point by the time the end credits roll.

The end of the episode introduces a hooded figure who seems oddly familiar. While the mysterious person's true identity is unknown as of this writing, long-term "Supernatural" fans may have spoiled the surprise already.