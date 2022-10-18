Netflix Aims To Expand Its Video Game Plans

In retrospect, it seems clear that Netflix's decision last year to throw its hat into the video gaming ring was a way to weather the massive changes in streaming that were in store. By then, it was already clear that the streaming giant wasn't the only game in town. And sure enough, this past April, when Netflix announced its first loss of subscribers in ten years and a loss of more than a third of its stock value, writers like the Washington Post's Shannon Liao found the choice to diversify very opportune.

Still, it was a risky call and was never guaranteed to pay off. The small stall of games that Netflix built up included some intriguing choices. Two games, "Stranger Things: 1984" and "Stranger Things 3: The Game," obviously cash in on the immense popularity of one of Netflix's most iconic properties.

"Still," Zack Zwiezen of Kotaku wrote, "with a solid list of games that continues to grow, Netflix is struggling to get anyone to care." Download numbers for these games were disappointing. At the time, only about one percent of Netflix users played any of its games (via Kotaku).