Titus Ioane In NCIS: Hawai'i Is Also A Power Ranger

"NCIS" is one of the longest-running procedurals on TV today. The CBS show, which itself had spun off from "JAG," has run for well over 400 episodes and has led to several spinoffs along the way. Thus far, "NCIS" was spun off into "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and "NCIS: Hawai'i."

With all that canonical content, the series was sure to bleed over into other shows along the way. Due to crossover appearances, "NCIS" shares a universe with both the reboot of "Hawaii Five-0" and "Scorpion," which were two other long-lasting CBS shows. Even "Hawaii Five-0" shares a universe with the reboots of "MacGyver" and "Magnum P.I." giving all of these shows one big interconnected web.

Another property with a similar web of spinoffs and continuations is the "Power Rangers" franchise. Beginning in 1993 with the instantly popular "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," the franchise has gone on to have 30 seasons, including spin-offs. The latest seasons of the show were titled "Power Rangers: Dino Fury" and "Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury." The "Power Rangers" show itself is a repackaging of a Japanese series entitled "Super Sentai," a series that has lasted for 46 seasons.

Young actor Kainalu Moya, who appeared on "NCIS: Hawai'i" as Titus Ioane, also appears on "Power Rangers: Dino Fury," making him a part of two of the most enduring franchises in television history.