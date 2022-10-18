Tilda Swinton Leaves Adam McKay's Parasite Series

It's been over two agonizing years since "Parasite" fans learned that producer Adam McKay and director Bong Joon-ho are collaborating with HBO Max to develop a limited series based on the South Korean award-winning film. For those unfortunate few who have not seen the movie yet, the story follows the Kim family, who individually work their way into a wealthy family's home by posing as highly qualified domestic servants. However, The well-off Park family is unaware of the con's sinister plan to systematically infiltrate the large house to take whatever they can get for themselves. With a mountain of awards, including an Oscar for best motion picture, it's no surprise that fans were ecstatic over the news of an upcoming TV series. However, flash forward to the present day, where the good news is that the show is still under development, but the bad news is that it just lost a potential cast member.

Taking a look back, fans of Bong's work are familiar with previous in-development projects of his beloved films that also went through a lengthy stretch of changes and delays. Bong's brilliant thriller, "Snowpiercer," as reported by Deadline, was ordered as a series back in November 2016 before finally making its way to fans in May 2020. However, being as great as the "Snowpiercer" film was, it still didn't reach the award-winning levels that "Parasite" did. This makes the new show's lengthy development much more surprising, if not disappointing. But over the last couple of years, small details have continued to add to the anticipation, like word that Tilda Swinton will join the cast. However, new reports say that much like the "Snowpiercer" series, the development of "Parasite" is having its own ups and downs.