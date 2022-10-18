The Winchesters' Jensen Ackles On The Producing Advice He Got From Supernatural Co-Star Jared Padalecki - Exclusive

Jared Padalecki may not appear on "The Winchesters" onscreen, but unsurprisingly, he's helping Jensen Ackles in other ways behind the scenes. The actors respectively played Sam and Dean Winchester on "Supernatural" for 15 seasons, but their characters' impact on pop culture won't be dwindling any time soon. Padalecki went on to star and executive produce The CW series "Walker," and recently just helped launch the show's spinoff "Walker Independence" as an EP. However, Padalecki isn't the only Winchester brother taking on an executive producer role. Alongside his wife Danneel, Ackles is producing the "Supernatural" spinoff "The Winchesters."

The show dives deep into the young lives of Dean and Sam's parents, Mary (Meg Donelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), while Ackles reprises his role as Dean in a narrating capacity. With two years of executive producing under his belt for "Walker" and a third already underway, Ackles and Padalecki have a lot to talk about regarding this post-"Supernatural" journey.

The CW invited Looper to "The Winchesters" press room at New York Comic Con, where we exclusively spoke to Ackles about whether or not he asked Padalecki for producing advice while developing "The Winchesters." Of course, the actors will always be brothers — both on and off the screen.