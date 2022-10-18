A Twister Sequel Will Be Spinning Your Way Soon

"Twister" was a massive success when released in 1996, grossing more than $240 million against a $92 million production budget. The Bill Paxton-starring flick has never totally faded from pop culture either. There was a "Twister" ride at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida that was up and running all the way until 2015. Following Paxton's unfortunate death in 2017, 200 storm chasers across the nation used GPS coordinates to spell out the letters "B.P." on a map in tribute to the actor and his role in the influential movie, per USA Today.

Before his death, Paxton also floated the idea of a "Twister" sequel multiple times. The original also starred Helen Hunt, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and was co-scripted by "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton.

"I always thought there was a kind of 'Jaws' version of that movie, a little bit of a darker, even more suspenseful version," Paxton told Larry King in 2015, revealing he was still open to a follow-up. Hunt also tried unsuccessfully pitching a "Twister" sequel that centered around a more diverse group of storm chasers, she revealed in 2021.

After all this time, it looks like a "Twister" sequel is finally moving forward with a script and title already in place.