Fans Tell Looper Which Secondary Character From The Big Bang Theory Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Exclusive Survey

While it's simple to think of "The Big Bang Theory" as a vehicle for Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) antics and exploits, the series boasts a tremendous array of diverse supporting players. Look beyond the CBS sitcom's scientific geniuses and you'll find an interesting batch of characters who prop up the world in unique and absurd ways. With 12 seasons under its belt, "The Big Bang Theory" developed dozens of characters who exist in the periphery of Cooper and his buddies.

One of the most prolific sitcoms of the last decade, "The Big Bang Theory" won numerous accolades, including 10 Emmy awards. The series still dominates cultural conversations thanks to its spin-off series "Young Sheldon," which details the genius Cooper's childhood. Unlike other sitcom spin-offs that failed to stick the landing, "Young Sheldon" has been trucking along for over half a decade, currently in its sixth season. With the prequel so successful, is it time for another spin-off? While it could be interesting to peel the layers back on Jim Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter, it would probably be in the franchise's best interest to go in a different direction that expands the universe.

Which secondary character from "The Big Bang Theory" could CBS mine from? Looper asked its readers to vote on the character they think should lead a spin-off, and the leading answer might surprise hardcore fans.