Halloween Ends Star Andi Matichak Learned A Lot From Working With Jamie Lee Curtis - Exclusive

In "Halloween Ends," billed as the finale to the saga that began 44 years ago with John Carpenter's original "Halloween," Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), must once again confront the relentless evil embodied in the masked serial killer Michael Myers, who has traumatized both these women and their town for years.

But there's a new factor in the mix as well: Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a young man who is an outcast in Haddonfield due to a tragic incident he was involved in several years before "Halloween Ends" opens. As Corey and Allyson begin to develop feelings for each other, will one or both of them succumb to the pervasive influence of Michael Myers, or can Laurie save them all?

That is one of the central questions at the heart of "Halloween Ends," which finds Andi Matichak returning for her third appearance as Allyson. While Matichak launched her acting career with guest roles on shows like "Blue Bloods" and "Orange Is the New Black," her feature debut in 2018's "Halloween," followed by 2021's "Halloween Kills" and now "Halloween Ends," has provided Matichak with her most high-profile gig yet.

It has also afforded her the opportunity to work with a legend like Curtis, with whom she shares more screen time in "Halloween Ends" than in the previous two entries. "Getting to work with Jamie ... I learned so much about the process and about the approach," said Matichak in Looper's exclusive interview.