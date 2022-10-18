Halloween Ends Star Andi Matichak Learned A Lot From Working With Jamie Lee Curtis - Exclusive
In "Halloween Ends," billed as the finale to the saga that began 44 years ago with John Carpenter's original "Halloween," Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), must once again confront the relentless evil embodied in the masked serial killer Michael Myers, who has traumatized both these women and their town for years.
But there's a new factor in the mix as well: Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a young man who is an outcast in Haddonfield due to a tragic incident he was involved in several years before "Halloween Ends" opens. As Corey and Allyson begin to develop feelings for each other, will one or both of them succumb to the pervasive influence of Michael Myers, or can Laurie save them all?
That is one of the central questions at the heart of "Halloween Ends," which finds Andi Matichak returning for her third appearance as Allyson. While Matichak launched her acting career with guest roles on shows like "Blue Bloods" and "Orange Is the New Black," her feature debut in 2018's "Halloween," followed by 2021's "Halloween Kills" and now "Halloween Ends," has provided Matichak with her most high-profile gig yet.
It has also afforded her the opportunity to work with a legend like Curtis, with whom she shares more screen time in "Halloween Ends" than in the previous two entries. "Getting to work with Jamie ... I learned so much about the process and about the approach," said Matichak in Looper's exclusive interview.
Why Andi Matichak enjoyed acting opposite Jamie Lee Curtis
When we meet up with Laurie and Allyson in "Halloween Ends," it's been four years since the horrific events of "Halloween Kills," including the death of Laurie's daughter and Allyson's mother, Karen (Judy Greer), and the disappearance of Michael Myers.
While Laurie and Allyson are trying to make a normal life for themselves, there's still a darkness that hangs over their lives. Andi Matichak said that she and Curtis really had the chance this time to develop their characters' troubled but still evolving relationship.
"We were able to settle in and be present with each other," Matichak explained. "We had a lot of rehearsal time as well, which was important for the film and for their relationship and their arc. The relationship between Allyson and Laurie is incredibly layered and complex, and you see it get tested throughout this. Allyson very much is a mirror to Laurie in a way from the 1978 film. That's part of the reason why they understand each other, and that's also a reason why they butt heads in a huge way."
Matichak added that having so much direct engagement with Curtis this time was a truly educational experience for her as an actor. "[I learned] about being open to trying [one thing] and then switching gears completely and doing the same scene a completely different way, then seeing what works and basically taking everything apart so you can rebuild it together, which is really special," she said.
"Halloween Ends" is out now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.