How Accurate Is Ryan Murphy's The Watcher?

Ryan Murphy has become notorious for the dark subject matter in FX's "American Horror Story," but recently he has expanded his brand to real-life figures. The writer has sensationalized Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) in "Feud," he's tackled real court cases and scandals with "American Crime Story," and his recent exploration of Jeffrey Dahmer has gotten some bad backlash.

Not to be deterred, Murphy again tackles true crime in Netflix's "The Watcher." Based on the disturbing case investigated in The Cut, "The Watcher" follows new homeowners Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) as they move into the coveted 657 Boulevard house in Westfield, New Jersey. While at first the family only seems to encounter some negligible harassment from new neighbors, they are shocked when they get a collection of disturbing letters from an anonymous source only known as The Watcher. With the safety of their children on the line and no help from local law enforcement, Nora and Dean become obsessed with finding out who is behind these mysterious threats. The letters that detail longing for the blood of children are so specific and creepy that they have to be from real life. But the question remains: Just how realistic is "The Watcher" to its corresponding real-life events?