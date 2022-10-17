Disney Princess: Beyond The Tiara Author Emily Zemler On Why The Little Mermaid Still Resonates With Fans - Exclusive

Though Disney has dabbled in live-action remakes for almost 30 years, dating back to 1994's "The Jungle Book," it wasn't until 2014's "Maleficent" that the iconic studio started retelling the tales of the Disney Princesses. Since then, fans have revisited "Cinderella" in 2015, "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017, and "Mulan" in 2020.

Next up, in 2023, is the live-action reimagining of "The Little Mermaid," which Disney first released as an animated fantasy film in 1989. Loosely based on the 1837 Danish fairy tale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen, the movie follows a mermaid princess named Ariel who dreams of becoming human after falling in love with a land-dwelling prince.

In a new book, "Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara," author Emily Zemler looks at the legacy of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," exploring what the character represents, how her influence has expanded beyond the original film, and how she has become the cultural icon we know today.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Emily Zemler shared her thoughts on why the upcoming "The Little Mermaid" remake is so important and why Ariel still resonates with fans some 30 years later.