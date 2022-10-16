Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ironheart Featured In A New Target Ad
Just as the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) himself was introduced in the separate Marvel film "Captain America: Civil War" before getting his own solo cinematic venture, the follow-up to the highly successful 2018 blockbuster will introduce a new face to the expansive library of characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart. Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato for 2016's "Invincible Iron Man" Vol. 2 #7 (via TIME), Williams is a young genius attending the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she uses her incredible knowledge to craft an armored suit that even rivals that of Tony Stark. Despite some mixed reactions to the new character, primarily in that she is a black female character created by a company with no black female writers to influence or accurately represent her (via Vulture), Ironheart has nevertheless continued to have her presence known throughout the Marvel comics.
The character will be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" before appearing in her own Disney + series. Stepping into the suit of armor is none other than Dominique Thorne, who has previously starred in Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk" and the Oscar-winning "Judas and the Black Messiah." While audiences have gotten a glimpse of her in the most recent "Wakanda Forever" trailer, she recently made an extended appearance in a collaboration between Marvel and Target that puts her colorful personality on full display.
This short film puts the heart in Ironheart
A new short showcasing Riri Williams/Ironheart, portrayed by Dominique Thorne, was released by Target in anticipation of the character's debut appearance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, the ad bounces between Williams working on her suit of armor and a young girl designing an energy source that she's building out of what seems to be LEGOs. The two cross paths at Target, where Williams asks the girl about her sketched-out designs and gives encouraging energy and some helpful tips to the youngster. The short concludes as it mirrors Williams completing part of her suit while the girl finishes her model, with a cheeky addition after the logos that sees Williams testing out her laser's blasting capabilities, with some exceedingly power-packed results.
Putting aside that Williams was able to find technology available at Target good enough to build an Iron Man suit of armor, the short is a sweet and delightful introduction to Williams' character. Not only is her intelligence clear as day (certainly in line with Wakanda's scientific prowess), but her spunky and good-hearted personality radiates off the screen, especially in her interaction with the young girl. The ad's editing is equally clever, as it weaves between the young girl and Williams pursuing their respective scientific ventures, showcasing that greatness can come from anywhere. If this doesn't make you want to see Ironheart in action (and create that sick LEGO model), then we don't know what will.