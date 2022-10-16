Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ironheart Featured In A New Target Ad

Just as the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) himself was introduced in the separate Marvel film "Captain America: Civil War" before getting his own solo cinematic venture, the follow-up to the highly successful 2018 blockbuster will introduce a new face to the expansive library of characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart. Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato for 2016's "Invincible Iron Man" Vol. 2 #7 (via TIME), Williams is a young genius attending the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she uses her incredible knowledge to craft an armored suit that even rivals that of Tony Stark. Despite some mixed reactions to the new character, primarily in that she is a black female character created by a company with no black female writers to influence or accurately represent her (via Vulture), Ironheart has nevertheless continued to have her presence known throughout the Marvel comics.

The character will be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" before appearing in her own Disney + series. Stepping into the suit of armor is none other than Dominique Thorne, who has previously starred in Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk" and the Oscar-winning "Judas and the Black Messiah." While audiences have gotten a glimpse of her in the most recent "Wakanda Forever" trailer, she recently made an extended appearance in a collaboration between Marvel and Target that puts her colorful personality on full display.