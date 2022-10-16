Rupert Grint Shares Touching Words About Robbie Coltrane

Rupert Grint shared his thoughts on Instagram, in a post included an image of Hagrid sitting in front of his hut, with the caption: "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue — a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie. Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life — warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

Coltrane's mentorship and continuing care was a theme in the tributes from the younger co-stars he worked so closely with. Watson's Instagram post described him as being like "the most fun uncle I've ever had," and praised how kindly and respectfully he had worked with his child co-stars. Radcliffe, meanwhile, spoke of a specific incident in which the actor helped keep the kids' spirits up during the filming of the third film, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," when they were taking shelter from a rainstorm in Hagrid's hut for hours. Coltrane, before his death, spoke fondly of his relationship to the actors who played the young Hogwarts students in the "Harry Potter" films. In the 20th anniversary special, he said (via Sunnyside Sun) that he was surprised at how fearless the children were. "Watching them growing up was kind of like watching your own grow up, you know. Because you were protecting them," he said.

In the same interview, Coltrane added, "I do have enormous happy memories of this, actually." Clearly, those who worked with him have happy memories, as well.