She-Hulk's Head Writer Wanted Kevin Feige To Cameo In The Finale

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has concluded its 1st season, and what a conclusion it was. The legal comedy superhero Disney+ series follows the life of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who becomes a Hulk following an accident where her blood gets mixed with that of her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Now known as She-Hulk by the public, Walters takes on legal cases representing other superheroes while dealing with her own messy social life. Despite annoying online trolls and some mixed responses to certain elements of the series, namely its visual effects (via Den of Geek), "She-Hulk" has managed to be generally enjoyed by most, sporting a hearty 87% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. With its refreshing take on the Marvel formula, great performances, and witty satirical comedy, "She-Hulk" offers a bit more bite than we normally see from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And that bite became bigger with the show's mind-blowing finale. The 9th episode of the show sees Jen storm into the Marvel Studios to confront the writers and K.E.V.I.N., an artificial intelligence robot that has been making all the creative decisions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The robot in question is an homage to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who has been the primary producer of every MCU production from the beginning. As witty as the joke is, the team originally hoped to punch it up even more by having Feige himself voice the A.I., although one key ingredient was missing that prevented this from happening.