Harry Potter Fans Shed Tears Over Robbie Coltrane's Comments On Hagrid's Legacy

On October 14, it was reported that Robbie Coltrane had passed away at the age of 72. It's devastating news for fans of British cinema and television, in which Coltrane was a regular fixture. The Scottish actor won three consecutive BAFTA awards from 1994 to 1996 for his work on the series "Cracker," and later played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough." "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time," Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter. The actors had collaborated, along with Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson, in the '80s sketch series "Alfresco." "Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

The news of Coltrane's death is especially difficult for a certain set of tender-hearted millennials who came of age watching the "Harry Potter" films. For them, the name Robbie Coltrane is synonymous with Hagrid, the jolly gamekeeper and beating heart of the series. In the wake of Coltrane's passing, fans are revisiting his fond remembrance of Hagrid to tear-jerking effect.