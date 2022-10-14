Harry Potter Fans Shed Tears Over Robbie Coltrane's Comments On Hagrid's Legacy
On October 14, it was reported that Robbie Coltrane had passed away at the age of 72. It's devastating news for fans of British cinema and television, in which Coltrane was a regular fixture. The Scottish actor won three consecutive BAFTA awards from 1994 to 1996 for his work on the series "Cracker," and later played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough." "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time," Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter. The actors had collaborated, along with Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson, in the '80s sketch series "Alfresco." "Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."
The news of Coltrane's death is especially difficult for a certain set of tender-hearted millennials who came of age watching the "Harry Potter" films. For them, the name Robbie Coltrane is synonymous with Hagrid, the jolly gamekeeper and beating heart of the series. In the wake of Coltrane's passing, fans are revisiting his fond remembrance of Hagrid to tear-jerking effect.
Robbie Coltrane understood that Hagrid would live on forever
In January of 2022, HBO Max released "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," a memorable tribute to the beloved franchise featuring former cast members, producers, and filmmakers. In the wake of the news of Robbie Coltrane's death, fans are revisiting a clip in which the actor reflects on the privilege of playing Hagrid. "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly," Coltrane chuckles, "but Hagrid will. Yes."
The comment section of the video is replete with crying emojis and heart symbols, and fans remark upon the clip's poignancy. "After hearing about his passing this video hits hard," wrote Mr Cupcake, a common sentiment among commenters. Others remarked upon watching Coltrane as kids. "Thank you Robbie for bringing Hagrid to life," wrote Kiwi Gee. "You've been a huge part of our childhood and you'll be dearly missed. Rest In Peace." Perhaps the most repeated comment was a quote from "Harry Potter" that now echoes under the video: "There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid."