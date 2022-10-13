The She-Hulk Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

Prior to "She-Hulk," the Abomination's last MCU appearance came with a cameo in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." As "She-Hulk" reveals, that movie's cage fight between Wong and Abomination was part of Wong's training. Wong required a worthy foe, and Abomination happened to fit the bill. There's no animosity between the two, as highlighted by "She-Hulk" and its finale scene, so it could be that Wong is simply thankful for Emil's efforts in this department, or it could be that Wong has the intention of using Abomination in the training of other students at Kamar-Taj. He could also be making good on his original offer of sanctuary, because it's probably hard to get somebody extradited from such a distant location so awash in magical energy. Or perhaps there's even a chance for a future TV show centered on Wong and his who's who of superfriends.

For his part, Benedict Wong has made it clear he loves playing the character. "I'm just enjoying playing this role and where it takes me," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "In every single kind of project that they invite me to be involved in, it just pulls away another layer of the onion, you know? You get to find a little bit more about the eccentricities of the Sorcerer Supreme." Being one of the strongest magic users on the planet probably has the side effect of making one a little reckless, but at least we know that "Wongers" has quite a few friends in the MCU who've got his back. Now Marvel fans just need to sit back, breathe deep, and await the next appearance of the Abomination and the Sorcerer Supreme.