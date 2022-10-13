Gil McKinney Will Reprise His Supernatural Role On The Winchesters

To carry on the legacy of the highly-popular "Supernatural," The CW will take fans back to a time long before Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) took to the streets in their 1967 Chevrolet Impala with plans to rid the world of evil. Titled "The Winchesters," the show follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) — Sam and Dean's parents — as they embark on the quest of a lifetime to unearth long-hidden secrets about their families. Naturally, the two will spark up a fateful romance along the way.

As a "Supernatural" prequel, it should come as no surprise that "The Winchesters" will look quite different from the longtime CW staple. That includes featuring a host of brand-new characters and telling stories fans haven't even heard of before. Although, that's not to say that the program will go way out of its way to distance itself from its historic predecessor. After all, Jensen Ackles will narrate the series as Dean, and according to producer Robbie Thompson, more than a few "Supernatural" favorites are likely to pop up in the future.

Sure enough, Thompson's tease is already coming true since it has come to light that actor Gil McKinney will return to the "Supernatural" franchise via "The Winchesters."