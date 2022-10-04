Producer Robbie Thompson Teases That Supernatural Fans Will See Some Familiar Faces On The Winchesters

Ahead of the CW arrival of "The Winchesters," a handful of those involved with the show took part in a virtual press event that Looper and several other publications attended. During the event, Robbie Thompson took a question regarding the likelihood of fans getting to see some of their favorite "Supernatural" characters pop up on "The Winchesters." "I don't think I can spoil exactly who, but we have some very familiar faces that are gonna be coming up," Thompson said, noting that they're actually about to film a string of guest appearances in the coming days that are likely to get fans excited.

Additionally, Thompson made an excellent point that'll surely get folks talking. In addition to the return of famous "Supernatural" characters and the actors behind them, "Winchesters" viewers will get some new takes on old characters. Given that the series takes place in the 1970s, Thompson mentions that we'll more than likely see younger versions of characters we've only seen as adults on "Supernatural." Much like when it comes to the more straightforward cameos, Thompson didn't name names. Although, he did point out that he'd like to get Jensen Ackles back in the role of Dean Winchester in the flesh in some capacity.

Even if you're hesitant to give "The Winchesters" a chance for one reason or another, it may be worth your while to check it out. By the sound of it, the prequel will include a bunch of "Supernatural" favorites that many are very much hoping to see on television again.