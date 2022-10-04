Producer Robbie Thompson Teases That Supernatural Fans Will See Some Familiar Faces On The Winchesters
If you own a television and have an appreciation for stories about ghouls, demons, and family drama, then chances are you've watched "Supernatural" a time or two. Eric Kripke's iconic CW series ruled the small screen roost for years, racking up 15 seasons and over 300 episodes in the process. It finally came to an end in 2020 after 15 years on the air, and while the ending proved divisive among fans, there's still hope for the Winchester family on TV — this time in the form of a "Supernatural" prequel series.
Titled "The Winchesters," this upcoming spin-off focuses on two members of the family that "Supernatural" fans are quite familiar with: John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). The program will follow Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester's (Jensen Ackles) parents through the early days of their relationship as they encounter all kinds of other-worldly threats. Ackles will return as Dean to narrate the show that has "Supernatural" fans worried, which will premiere on the CW on October 11, 2022.
As the debut of "The Winchesters" inches nearer, producer Robbie Thompson has hinted that the prequel will include some folks from "Supernatural" that fans are now well acquainted with.
Expect loads of Supernatural cameos throughout The Winchesters
Ahead of the CW arrival of "The Winchesters," a handful of those involved with the show took part in a virtual press event that Looper and several other publications attended. During the event, Robbie Thompson took a question regarding the likelihood of fans getting to see some of their favorite "Supernatural" characters pop up on "The Winchesters." "I don't think I can spoil exactly who, but we have some very familiar faces that are gonna be coming up," Thompson said, noting that they're actually about to film a string of guest appearances in the coming days that are likely to get fans excited.
Additionally, Thompson made an excellent point that'll surely get folks talking. In addition to the return of famous "Supernatural" characters and the actors behind them, "Winchesters" viewers will get some new takes on old characters. Given that the series takes place in the 1970s, Thompson mentions that we'll more than likely see younger versions of characters we've only seen as adults on "Supernatural." Much like when it comes to the more straightforward cameos, Thompson didn't name names. Although, he did point out that he'd like to get Jensen Ackles back in the role of Dean Winchester in the flesh in some capacity.
Even if you're hesitant to give "The Winchesters" a chance for one reason or another, it may be worth your while to check it out. By the sound of it, the prequel will include a bunch of "Supernatural" favorites that many are very much hoping to see on television again.