The Significance Of The Winchesters' Men Of Letters Organization

Contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" Season 1, Episode 1

The first episode of "The Winchesters" doesn't exactly try to hide the fact that it's a "Supernatural" prequel. From a Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) cameo to the fact that the "Supernatural" siblings' parents are the show's main characters, any fan of the original CW paranormal drama should be right at home with the show's early 1970s vibe.

Along with serving as the origin for the monster-hunting love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the show also does plenty of heavy lifting to set up the stories this particular corner of the "Supernatural" universe — or, rather, multiverse, taking some of the original show's wilder antics into account — intends to focus on. From new characters and antagonists to familiar characters played by fresh faces, the premiere includes a rpotentially important allusion to a certain organization.

Apart from "The Winchesters'" new large-scale villain, the Acrida, the first episode shows us an old base of an organization known as the Men of Letters, with whom John's father Henry (played by Gil McKinney in "Supernatural") was affiliated with. But who exactly are the Men of Letters, and what is their significance in the world of "The WInchesters?"