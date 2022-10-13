Early Reactions To Black Adam Are Overwhelmingly Positive

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to finally change next week with the release of DC's "Black Adam" starring Dwayne Johnson. But for some people, it already has — and they're apparently loving what they're seeing.

Early reviews for the Warner Bros. flick have it pegged as an overwhelmingly brutal and honest take on the Black Adam character, who "literally kills anyone and everyone in his way," per Collider's Steven Weintraub. Weintraub wrote in his review: "[Johnson]'s fantastic as Black Adam ... and I loved that he didn't pull back on who Black Adam is."

For those who might not know, DC's "Black Adam" was pretty much destined to fail in many people's eyes with all the woes that Warner Bros. has experienced as of late. Back in March, the film was reportedly pushed back from a summer release to October 21, 2022, due to COVID-related production delays involving its visual effects (via Variety). Producer Hiram Garcia explained the situation to The Wrap, saying: "I think we're just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold. Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed ... and we're just in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work."

With this in mind, many people feared that "Black Adam" was doomed to fail in the eyes of critics and audiences. But if you look at the early reviews and what people are saying so far, that doesn't appear to be the case whatsoever.