Netflix Drops A Fantastic New Trailer For Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
When it was published in 1988, the literary merits of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" rivaled those of Darles Chickens — I mean, Charles Dickens. Well, maybe not, but the tale of a brilliant child with a flair for psychokinesis ranks among Dahl's best works. That combination of precociousness and the supernatural made "Matilda" ripe for adaptation, and in 1996, Danny DeVito directed what has since become a beloved cult classic starring Mara Wilson.
"Matilda" was once again revisited in 2010 when Dennis Kelly adapted the book for the stage. Directed by Matthew Warchus with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the musical premiered on Broadway in 2013 and won five Tony Awards.
Now, "Matilda" is returning to the screen as "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." Starring Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch of MCU fame as Miss Honey, and Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, "Matilda the Musical" hits theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25. Check out the new trailer below.
Emma Thompson is unrecognizable as Trunchbull in the new Matilda trailer
The new "Matilda the Musical" trailer gives audiences a peek at the bombastic musical version of Roald Dahl's classic book. The preview combines the sensibilities of DeVito's fantastical direction with all the pizzazz and detailed choreography of the musical. Moreover, it provides a peek at some of the novel's most iconic moments, including Bruce Bogtrotter's chocolate cake and Amanda Thripp being catapulted like a ragdoll by her pigtails.
Other familiar characters make an appearance as well, including Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham as the despicable Wormwoods. At the center of the action is the core trio of Matilda, Miss Honey, and the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull, played by an unrecognizable Emma Thompson, who's sporting a fake jawbone.
"Matilda the Musical" made a splash at the London Film Festival, where it opened on October 5, and has so far earned a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. If the early reviews are any indication, "Matilda the Musical" should appeal to every kind of "Matilda" fan.