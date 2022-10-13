Netflix Drops A Fantastic New Trailer For Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

When it was published in 1988, the literary merits of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" rivaled those of Darles Chickens — I mean, Charles Dickens. Well, maybe not, but the tale of a brilliant child with a flair for psychokinesis ranks among Dahl's best works. That combination of precociousness and the supernatural made "Matilda" ripe for adaptation, and in 1996, Danny DeVito directed what has since become a beloved cult classic starring Mara Wilson.

"Matilda" was once again revisited in 2010 when Dennis Kelly adapted the book for the stage. Directed by Matthew Warchus with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the musical premiered on Broadway in 2013 and won five Tony Awards.

Now, "Matilda" is returning to the screen as "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." Starring Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch of MCU fame as Miss Honey, and Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, "Matilda the Musical" hits theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25. Check out the new trailer below.