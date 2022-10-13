Game Of Thrones' Indira Varma Has Joined Dune: The Sisterhood

It seems that Indira Varma will be fit for royalty on "Dune: The Sisterhood." According to Deadline, the actress is set to play Empress Natalya, an influential figure who is married to Emperor Corrino (who has not yet been officially cast) and rules over countless worlds across the galaxy. Considering her position, it's safe to say the character will play a key role in the series as it delves into the complicated political landscape of the "Dune" universe.

The announcement of Varma's attachment to the project comes just several days after Deadline revealed that "Dune: The Sisterhood" had found the perfect leads. Emily Watson ("Gosford Park") and Shirley Henderson ("Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire") will co-star on the series as sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, the progenitors of the Bene Gesserit.

While it remains to be seen exactly how faithful "Dune: The Sisterhood" is to the original "Schools of Dune" book trilogy, early plot details suggest that it will be following the same broad strokes, at the very least. As such, it likely won't be long before the Harkonnen sisters find themselves directly crossing paths with Natalya, for better or for worse.

Those looking forward to seeing Varma appear in "Dune: The Sisterhood" will unfortunately have to wait for further updates regarding the show's premiere, as a release window for the series has not yet been given.