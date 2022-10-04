HBO Max Series Dune: The Sisterhood Has Found The Perfect Leads

"Dune" ended up being one of the biggest films of 2021, so it's not hard to see why Warner Bros. is already planning on building off the blockbuster's success. The film, which was directed and co-written by "Blade Runner 2049" director Denis Villeneuve, is the closest that anyone has come to successfully adapting Frank Herbert's beloved 1965 novel, "Dune." Now, Villeneuve and his collaborators are currently hard at work on "Dune: Part Two," which is set to hit theaters in November 2023.

That said, "Dune: Part Two" isn't the only follow-up to Villeneuve's 2021 film that Warner Bros. has in development right now. The studio is also working with Legendary Television on a new HBO Max series titled "Dune: The Sisterhood." The project is set to take place thousands of years before the events of "Dune," and will explore the origins of one of the most powerful forces in Herbert's fictional sci-fi world.

Very little information has been released about "Dune: The Sisterhood" up to this point. However, with a little over a year to go until "Dune: Part Two" is released, it looks like progress is finally being made again on "Dune: The Sisterhood."