Producer Nate Moore Explains Why Marvel Never Considered Recasting T'Challa In Black Panther 2

Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer in 2020 was a devastating blow, not only to Marvel fans but to moviegoers everywhere. Even President Joe Biden, then a presidential candidate, tweeted a moving tribute to the late actor. "The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen," Biden wrote. "From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes."

In a statement from Boseman's publicist published in his obituary in The New York Times, it was revealed that some of the movies Boseman did late in his life, including "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," were shot between surgeries and chemotherapy. According to the obituary, he even starred in "Black Panther" after his diagnosis was confirmed.

Fans shared their heartbreak on social media following the news of his death. "Don't know why but this one hits different," tweeted @Rickonia in response to The Hollywood Reporter's tweet about his death. "He had an infectious personality and it felt like his career had only just begun," responded @Nayps. Reddit users expressed similar sentiments such as u/SirUlrichVonLichten who wrote: "Probably one of the most shocking deaths for an actor since Heath Ledger. He was a phenomenal talent and seemed like a genuinely good person. 43 is too young to die. He must have been a really strong person to continue working and battling this in private."

Boseman's death led to a very unfortunate controversy, however, as the studio was forced to make a decision about what to do with the character of T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.