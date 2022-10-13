Will There Be A She-Hulk Movie Or Season 2?

The ending of the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" season finale sees things go full meta, as Jen smashes her way out of the episode's climax and into Marvel Studios itself, where she encounters an all-controlling AI named KEVIN. The hero prods the entity about many aspects of her show, and she notably comments on its continuation. "I do have some thoughts about the direction of Season 2," she remarks.

While this quote is more of a tease at a Season 2 for the series than an outright confirmation, it's worth noting that KEVIN doesn't correct her. The creative team certainly has ideas for further installments, as show creator Jessica Gao teased her plans for BFFs Wong and Madisynn getting a follow-up episode in the future. Series director Kat Coiro also told Entertainment Weekly that a Season 2 is a possibility, though she noted that she had no knowledge of any concrete plans. "Only Kevin Feige can answer that question," she said.

What KEVIN (not Feige) does deny during his appearance is a "She-Hulk" solo movie. As Jen departs from KEVIN's room, it tells her it'll see her on the big screen. "Really?" a starry-eyed Jen asks. "No," the AI responds. It's an amusing way to deconfirm such a project, but there's also every chance that KEVIN could just be messing with She-Hulk and a feature-film for the character could eventually be in the cards.