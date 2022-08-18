The Big Team-Up Tatiana Maslany Hopes To See In She-Hulk's MCU Future

As it turns out, one of the MCU leads that's at the top of Tatiana Maslany's list for a potential team-up is another relatively recent addition to the franchise's superpowered lineup. In an interview with SiriusXM, the "She-Hulk" star expressed her desire to see the super-strong heroine unite with the new Black Widow — Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. "I think that duo would be bizarre, but that kind of would be fun," she said.

Maslany isn't the only MCU mainstay that has expressed a great interest in working with Pugh in the future. Hailee Steinfeld, whose character of Kate Bishop already met Yelena in "Hawkeye," told TV Line that she wants to see the pair team up again in a future outing. Additionally, Tom Holland, who stars across numerous films as the MCU's Spider-Man, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he wants the wallcrawler to have a team-up film with Pugh's Black Widow.

Fortunately, Maslany will probably get the team-up she's been waiting for, as She-Hulk is a near-certain lock to join the Avengers in the upcoming 2025 ensemble films. Mark Ruffalo said to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the actress: "There's not going to be another 'Avengers' without her." Pugh's Black Widow will likely show up as well, carrying on her late sister's legacy as one of the original Avengers. Hopefully the pair can get a good few scenes with each other amid all the reality-altering action.