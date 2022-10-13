Jamie Lee Curtis Put Her Resignation From The Halloween Franchise In Writing On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jamie Lee Curtis not only helped introduce Michael Myers to the world in 1978's "Halloween," but the actress also headlined two comebacks for the franchise. After the initial two movies in the franchise, "Halloween" moved on without Curtis (though she does have a small voice role in "Halloween III: Season of the Witch"). Multiple sequels introduced a rather convoluted mythology around Myers, but producers went back to basics with 1998's "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later."

The flick brought Curtis back to the role of Laurie Strode, and it became the biggest box office hit for the franchise at the time, per Box Office Mojo. Curtis made a brief appearance in 2002's "Halloween: Resurrection," but then the two parted ways once more, with Rob Zombie entering the picture with his own one-two-punch take on Myers. When Blumhouse decided to reboot the franchise once more, Curtis was back in action. She's now headlined the latest "Halloween" trilogy, which supposedly concludes with "Halloween Ends."

Considering the number of times Curtis has anchored this franchise, though, it's understandable that some would have their doubts. While promoting the latest "Halloween" offering on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the actress tried to assure everyone that this is indeed her final appearance, even putting the pledge in writing.