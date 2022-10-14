53% Of Young Sheldon Fans Say This Is Their Favorite Character - Looper Survey

A prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" has a hearty roster of supporting characters who help bolster our titular character through the ups, downs, and horrifying tangles of being a young genius who's being forced to grow up in a Texas town full of people who think that Isaac Newton invented a really awesome cookie.

But just because they aren't super geniuses like Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), that doesn't mean that the show's characters are any less lovable in their own right. Morally upright Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) and her less righteous husband George (Lance Barber) try to rule the roost even when the household's finances are falling apart around their ears. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), is mechanically inclined and athletically gifted in ways Sheldon is not, and his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord), is one of his best friends — not that either sibling would admit to that. And watching over them all — with a sarcastic quip on her lips — is Connie (Annie Potts), Mary's mom and the kids' grandmother.

But which "Young Sheldon" main character stands supreme among their peers as the most popular? Looper conducted a survey of 608 people around the country and asked them which "Young Sheldon" character is their favorite.