Alan Rickman Had Issues With Dumbledore's Death Scene In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

In January 2016, theater and cinema mourned the loss of the great Alan Rickman, who died from pancreatic cancer (via The Independent). Though Rickman was known for many wonderful roles in his lifetime, such as his feature film debut as the villainous Hans Gruber in "Die Hard," most movie fans remember him best as the cold and calculating Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" films.

Though his performance as the Potions Master was celebrated, Rickman nearly turned down the role, mostly because he didn't want his cinematic career to be defined as a villain, likely because of his roles as Hans Gruber and the Sheriff of Nottingham in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" (via The A.V. Club). Furthermore, the late actor even attempted to quit the series.

Starting in 1992, Rickman kept a detailed diary of his day-to-day life as an actor, which was published as a book titled "Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries." As noted in diary excerpts provided by The Guardian, before filming even began on "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," the third entry in the series, the BAFTA award-winning actor tried to quit. By the fifth movie, "Order of the Phoenix," despite some reservations, he decided that he wanted to finish the series, intimating that "The argument that wins is the one that says: 'See it through. It's your story.'"

Though it seems that Rickman decided to continue the role to completion, it would not be without its difficulties. In diary entries written during the filming of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," the beloved thespian was vocal about his disapproval of the sixth film's climax.