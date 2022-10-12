Angela Lansbury Once Opened Up About Her Daughter's Involvement With Charles Manson's Cult

The death of Angela Lansbury provoked yet another somber blow to the passing of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Dame Angela Lansbury was British by birth but was always a celebrated performer in her home country as well as the United States. Much of this was due to her stellar acting in many American films, such as "The Long Hot Summer," "The Manchurian Candidate," and her massive success in later life as murder novelist Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote." The actress would in fact spend most of her long life in the U.S. From the time she was a young girl when her family left Britain to move to America, and indeed until her death at the age of 96, she lived on and off at the Los Angeles area.

Fans of stage and screen were easily transfixed by Lansbury's persona, but at heart, and in the real world, she was also a dedicated wife and mother. The actress married fellow actor Peter Shaw in 1949, becoming a stepmother to his son David, as well as a mother to two children with the actor. Her children became teenagers during the winds of change of the 1960s, which naturally led to typical phases of angst and rebellion. But for her daughter Deidre Ann, this rebellion turned dangerous due to her involvement with Charles Manson's cult. Here's what the revered actress had to say about her daughter's encounters with Manson.