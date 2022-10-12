Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Coming To Kevin Smith's Theater

Kevin Smith is arguably best known to fans for his portrayal of the quieter latter half of the Jay and Silent Bob characters, and the filmmaker has spent nearly 30 years building an impressive resume worthy of its rightful place in the annals of movie history. Smith hit a home run with "Clerks" in 1994, which introduced audiences to Jay and Silent Bob, but Smith has continued to challenge himself professionally over the years with an eclectic choice of projects based on his passions.

For all the praise Smith diehards lay at the feet of the "Clerks" franchise, "Chasing Amy" and "Tusk" deserve their respective moments in the sun. Now, fans could talk about Smith's movies all day long, but they aren't his only passion. In 2012, Smith teamed with AMC over his love of comics to launch the television series "Comic Book Men," and now Smith is branching out once more. Smith opened the SModcastle theater in New Jersey, and the filmmaker is sharing his love of cinema and pop culture with the Leonardo community.

The SModcastle is touted as The Garden State's only podcast theater, and Smith already has an intriguing event lined up for the holidays. "I think we're going to do 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,'" he said during the FatMan Beyond podcast. "We're going to serve popcorn, toast, [and] jelly beans." Smith's theater seems primed to become the area's go-to venue, but did you know "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is going to be screened at the SModcastle, too?