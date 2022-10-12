Mike Flanagan Describes His Fall Of The House Of Usher As Heavy Metal Horror

Mike Flanagan has crafted some of Netflix's most compelling horror titles. His work may expand past the streaming service, but it's the series he's created while there that have given rise to what Netflix calls the "Flanaverse." Starting with "The Haunting of Hill House", the collection includes a number of fan favorites that have met with critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes). Last year's "Midnight Mass" is no exception — even featuring an homage to the classic Stephen King miniseries "Storm of the Century."

This year's addition to the lineup sees Flanagan introduce "Midnight Club" to an audience who might not be aware of author Christopher Pike. "Midnight Club" continues Flanagan's successful run — already sitting in second place behind the recent hit "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," on Netflix's TV chart (via Paste).

Next up for the Netflix/Flanagan collaboration is "The Fall of the House of Usher." The multi-hyphenate is giving viewers hints about what to expect in the upcoming series. It's sure to surprise a few die-hard fans of the filmmaker and delight those familiar with an unmistakable Italian genre.