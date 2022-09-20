The Midnight Club Trailer Has Mike Flanagan Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Netflix's undisputed king of horror, Mike Flanagan, is back yet again with another terrifying tale for the streaming giant — "The Midnight Club" — which follows a group of terminally ill young adults as they bond over the telling of scary stories and the supernatural. On Tuesday, September 20, the very first trailer for the new series dropped online, causing longtime Flanagan fans to pretty much all say the same thing.

Geared towards a younger audience, "The Midnight Club" is set to star Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, and Samantha Sloyan, among others. Flanagan has said that his aim for the series was to take his sinister writing style and dark undertones and put them on full display for both adults and the underage masses. Using Christopher Pike's 1994 novel "The Midnight Club" as his official inspiration, "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass" showrunner plans to give viewers a serious horror entry that will not only terrify and entice, but also come with the possibility of a high body count, despite its younger target audience.

"[Pike's] work was hugely formative for me," Flanagan told Empire in early September. "He wrote some pretty advanced stuff for his younger readers, and it was not at all uncommon for his teenage characters to die, pretty shockingly. His books were full of things I found really exciting and thrilling and dark. So I became a bit of an addict." When watching Netflix's first trailer for "The Midnight Club," it's easy to see what Flanagan is talking about, especially when looking at all the similar fan reactions.