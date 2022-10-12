The Joy Luck Club Is Getting A Sequel With The Original Writers Back On Board

When Amy Tan's novel "The Joy Luck Club" came out in 1989, the drama about four Chinese American women and their relationships with their Chinese mothers quickly shot to the top of the bestseller charts. The subsequent film was released four years later, and it stunned audiences and critics with its complex layers and emotional intensity. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert described it as "a flowering of talent that has been waiting so long to be celebrated" and "one of the most touching and moving of the year's films (via RogerEbert.com).

Ron Bass, the Oscar-winning writer of "Rain Man," recalled reading it and thinking, "Whoa, this is phenomenal," he said in an interview with PBS. He met with her to talk about writing the screenplay for the film and assured her that none of the characters would be taken out. "Because with so many mothers and daughters and so many stories taken together, it forms a mosaic of all women, all mothers, all daughters, all stories," he told her. "Everyone will see themselves in something."

Now — almost thirty years later — Tan and Bass have announced that a sequel is not only in the works, but they are returning to write the screenplay.