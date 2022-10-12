Supernatural's Long-Running Hotel Easter Egg Makes A Comeback On The Winchesters

The first episode of "The Winchesters," a prequel to The CW's "Supernatural," brings plenty of new ideas to the table. The Acrida, for example, are unknown villains who haven't been mentioned in the "Supernatural" lore until now, and their desire to eliminate humans, angels, and demons makes them a unique addition to the franchise's pantheon of Big Bads. Granted, the new menaces have yet to make an appearance on "The Winchesters," but enough of their backstory is explained to know that they're dangerous.

That said, this is still a "Supernatural" spin-off, and fans expect some Easter eggs that pay homage to the parent series. "The Winchesters" is not only loaded with references to "Supernatural," but some of them have informed the story in a big way. For instance, the Men of Letters are significant to "The Winchesters'" central mystery, and the prequel series looks set to delve deeper into their history as the fathers of the show's protagonists are affiliated with the mysterious organization.

Of course, some of the best Easter eggs in the pilot are hidden and not important to the plot. However, they will be appreciated by long-term fans of the franchise who examine each scene with eagle-eyed precision. Furthermore, there's one moment in the first episode of "The Winchesters" that brings back an old gag while paying tribute to a "Supernatural" legend.