Blake Shelton Set To Retire From The Voice After The Next Season
Following in the footsteps of iconic reality competition shows such as "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent," "The Voice" arrived in April of 2011 and immediately became a viewer favorite. Based on the beloved "Voice of Holland" series, the program sees everyday folks with incredible vocal talent try to make it as the next big music superstar. Of course, only one person can walk away with the $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group, and the winner is determined by the fans and their support as well as the chosen celebrity coaches.
Since premiering on NBC over a decade ago, a who's who of music stars has graced the "Voice" stage as coaches. Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, and numerous others have lent their knowledge to the music hopefuls chosen to appear on the show. However, only one of these music icons has made coaching on "The Voice" a near-full-time gig: country music sensation Blake Shelton. He's been an integral part of the series since the inaugural season, where he coached alongside CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Maroon 5's own Adam Levine.
As Season 23 of the American iteration of "The Voice" approaches, it has come to light that Blake Shelton is bidding it farewell after years at the forefront of the show.
Shelton is thankful for his time on The Voice
On October 11, 2022, TVLine reported that Blake Shelton's lengthy tenure on "The Voice" will come to an end after the completion of Season 23. In a statement, he said, "I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after Season 23." He adds that the show has changed his life immensely over the years and that it has become like a second home to him. Shelton then goes on to thank all who helped make "The Voice" such a success, from his fellow coaches to the folks who ensured it ran smoothly from behind the curtain.
"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent, and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," Shelton continues before sincerely thanking the "Voice" fandom for its continued support of the series and those who've launched musical careers off of it. In closing, he urges everyone to continue supporting those who are now household names in the music world thanks to "The Voice." For Season 23, the coaching roster will include Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
"The Voice" Season 23 — Blake Shelton's farewell season — will reach the airwaves sometime in 2023.