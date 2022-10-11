Blake Shelton Set To Retire From The Voice After The Next Season

Following in the footsteps of iconic reality competition shows such as "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent," "The Voice" arrived in April of 2011 and immediately became a viewer favorite. Based on the beloved "Voice of Holland" series, the program sees everyday folks with incredible vocal talent try to make it as the next big music superstar. Of course, only one person can walk away with the $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group, and the winner is determined by the fans and their support as well as the chosen celebrity coaches.

Since premiering on NBC over a decade ago, a who's who of music stars has graced the "Voice" stage as coaches. Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, and numerous others have lent their knowledge to the music hopefuls chosen to appear on the show. However, only one of these music icons has made coaching on "The Voice" a near-full-time gig: country music sensation Blake Shelton. He's been an integral part of the series since the inaugural season, where he coached alongside CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Maroon 5's own Adam Levine.

As Season 23 of the American iteration of "The Voice" approaches, it has come to light that Blake Shelton is bidding it farewell after years at the forefront of the show.