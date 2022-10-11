Heather Langenkamp Wants To Take On Freddy Krueger One More Time

After defeating Freddy Krueger two times, and once "for real" in "Wes Craven's New Nightmare," Heather Langenkamp is ready to return to Elm Street as Nancy Thompson to take down Freddy once and for all. Following the success of David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy, Langenkamp thinks it's time for an "Elm Street" legacy sequel in that same vein. She told Entertainment Tonight, "Gosh, I'd love to see a future in that. I've been really watching the 'Halloween' saga that's been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part." Langenkamp simply said, "If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that."

She continues, "You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but yeah, I wish I was in control of that, but, unfortunately, it's one of those Hollywood very complicated things." The rights are complicated indeed. According to Puck, Warner Bros. Pictures, who owns New Line Cinema, is in danger of losing the rights to the film franchise. New Line has been called "the house that Freddy built" ever since the original "A Nightmare on Elm Street" found success.

Another obstacle in making the final face-off with Nancy may be getting Robert Englund behind the makeup once again, as he played Freddy in all eight of the original films before the remake. He told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, "I'm too old to do another Freddy now." He added, "I had a good run, I had a good time." The return of Heather Langenkamp as Nancy could be just the thing to coax Englund out of his self-imposed retirement from the role, though. It remains to be seen if the film could get made, but the success of the recent "Halloween" trilogy and Hulu's "Hellraiser" might just be the shove it needs to get made.