Hellraiser Remake Director David Bruckner On How The New Movie Differs From The Original - Exclusive

There's always a lot of pressure on a filmmaker when they're faced with the challenge of remaking, rebooting, or even just adding to a beloved and popular franchise. Whether it's "Star Wars" or "Friday the 13th," the trick is to make something that will please fans who have been there all along while hopefully creating something new that will build on and freshen up the existing canon.

The latest example of this is "Hellraiser," the 11th film in the series that was first launched 35 years ago with a movie bearing the same title. While many fans consider the first "Hellraiser" and "Hellbound: Hellraiser II" to be classics of the horror genre, many of the "Hellraiser" films that have come along in the years since have left something to be desired.

The original inspiration for the entire franchise was Clive Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart," in which a man in pursuit of depraved sexual experiences opens up an ancient puzzle box and unlocks a realm of creatures called the Cenobites, who live to inflict pain on others for their own pleasure.

At one point, there was talk of doing a straight remake of the original film (via Fangoria), but director David Bruckner tells Looper in our exclusive interview that when he signed up for the project, his intention was always to tell a brand-new tale. "The first story is perfect," he explains. "I don't think you can recreate that. I'd never try to remake it. What felt appropriate was a new story in the world of 'Hellraiser.'"