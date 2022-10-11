After Marvel And Star Trek, She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Wants To Wield A Red Lightsaber

With a fresh and modern take on Titania in "She-Hulk," there is perhaps no one better to take on the role than Jameela Jamil. First breaking out as the self-absorbed Tahani in "The Good Place," Jamil's comedic styling helps her fit in nicely with Marvel's law comedy. But that isn't the only big franchise that the actor has recently lent her talent to.

Fans will be able to hear her voice in Paramount+'s animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" which marks the return of fan-favorite Vice Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). A self-proclaimed nerd, nothing gives Jamil more joy than appearing in these productions. So much so that she has even more "Star Trek" on the brain. "I would die to be in a live-action," Jamil told Collider in light of her new role. "I'd lose it. I mean Data has always been my favorite character, I've been talking about him all day."

That's not all she has her sights set on. As long as she's in space, she might as well make a career out of it. After recent remarks, Jamil has made it abundantly clear the next franchise she wants to be a part of.