After Marvel And Star Trek, She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Wants To Wield A Red Lightsaber
With a fresh and modern take on Titania in "She-Hulk," there is perhaps no one better to take on the role than Jameela Jamil. First breaking out as the self-absorbed Tahani in "The Good Place," Jamil's comedic styling helps her fit in nicely with Marvel's law comedy. But that isn't the only big franchise that the actor has recently lent her talent to.
Fans will be able to hear her voice in Paramount+'s animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" which marks the return of fan-favorite Vice Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). A self-proclaimed nerd, nothing gives Jamil more joy than appearing in these productions. So much so that she has even more "Star Trek" on the brain. "I would die to be in a live-action," Jamil told Collider in light of her new role. "I'd lose it. I mean Data has always been my favorite character, I've been talking about him all day."
That's not all she has her sights set on. As long as she's in space, she might as well make a career out of it. After recent remarks, Jamil has made it abundantly clear the next franchise she wants to be a part of.
Jamil would love to play a villain in Star Wars
With no lack of content in the franchise, it shouldn't be too hard to find a role for Jameela Jamil in "Star Wars." Like Marvel, it is one of Disney+'s big earners with no sign of slowing down. And if you ask Jamil, she is likely to agree.
"It feels only natural that I should at least be allowed to do catering at 'Star Wars.' Just as I've been referring to my nerd EGOT," Jamil said at New York Comic Con (via SFX Magazine). Even more natural than going to a galaxy far, far away is who she would like to play. No stranger to nuanced characters, Jamil has a history of roles that don't necessarily start as endearing. Though Tahani ultimately has a respectable character arc, she is introduced as a spoiled rich girl who is sent to The Bad Place. Titania is in the same vein; a media influencer who just happens to have superpowers. With so many of these characters under her belt, a "Star Wars" villain would be a joy for Jamil to play.
"I do really love playing the bad guy," Jamil continued. "I really do enjoy complex characters who start off as immensely unrelatable, who we can find the relatability of." Who knows if anyone will ultimately find Titania relatable, but at least Jamil has the chance if she gets cast in a "Star Wars" property.