She-Hulk's Take On Titania Should Make Comics Fans Nervous

As revealed during 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel is about to feed fans very well over the next few years. The studio announced a deluge of content coming fans' ways, from feature films to original series on Disney+. However, before viewers get too ahead of themselves, it's important to look toward the near future, and the next Marvel project on deck to scratch people's superhero itches is "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

As evidenced by the title, the series will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she acquires the powers of the Hulk via her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Between her time as a high-powered lawyer, she'll have to fend off various supervillains from causing trouble in her life, and if the trailer's any indication, it'll be a rip-roaring good time, complete with fourth-wall breaks.

One such bad guy we know She-Hulk will go up against is Titania (Jameela Jamil), who's often a rival of hers from the comics. But just how comic-accurate can fans expect Titania to be in the upcoming series? Jamil recently let the cat out of the bag, and fans should anticipate a different yet modern take on the arch-nemesis.