Deadpool's Ed Skrein Reflects On Playing A 'Free Soul' In Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon - Exclusive Interview

Your character in "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is very unexpected, but very entertaining. Plus, this is an unusual movie. Why did you want to play this character?

I suppose, for the exact reason that you just described, that it's an unusual movie and he's an unusual character, and an unusual person like we all do in real life. I feel like [director] Ana Lily [Amirpour] is speaking for the outsiders in this movie, and everyone's on the periphery of society and things are not exactly as they appear. I think about that. These are themes that I contemplate a lot in my normal life. It's interesting — this is a stylized and psychedelic piece in a way, but feels more like reality to me than a lot of the things I've been a part of.

Fuzz has a very specific look and voice. How did you go about developing both of those?

The most beautiful thing that can happen when you're creating art is to collaborate with people that you trust, respect, and who make you better. Pretty much all of it came from Ana Lily. She is amazing. [Fuzz is] written as street New Orleans, so we knew he was going to [sound like] Louisiana and New Orleans, [which is] in some ways a city like London.

What is London as an accent? If you look at the intricacies and nuances, every accent is different [in] these international places with a lot of influence. It was open ended and Ana Lily had this street casting guy called Brett, and she said to me, "You know what? There's this guy and I feel like his voice is Fuzz's voice." I said, "Yeah? Let me get a recording."

We got him to record some Charles Bukowski poems, and he sent over this stuff and I was in love with this voice. It's uncanny when I listened back to the recordings — we really did copy his voice and I met up with him while I was out there. I tried to get him to be in the movie to be one of my homeboys so that there would be two Brett voices, but he couldn't do that because [of] union stuff. I met up with him and it was the most surreal thing to be speaking to this guy who I've been studying his intonation and audio frequencies in such depth. He's not Fuzz, but his voice is Fuzz. It is really interesting.

In terms of the style and the look, that was a collaboration. She had ideas, but there was this whirlwind costume fitting that I did where I went in the first night and it was electric. We were trying everything on, putting on the candy ring. I'm like, "Give me those chokers." We're trying on all these glasses. From the beginning, I was like, "You need a stone." I was saying, "Amethyst is a stone, maybe an amethyst earring." We had that amethyst earring hanging down. We really expressed ourselves through Fuzz in every way. We had a lot of fun. We love Fuzz, man. Me and Anna Lily, we're trying to be more like him.