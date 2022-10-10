Sonia Denis Boards Marvel's Ironheart In A Secret Role
One of Marvel's next major streaming releases will be "Ironheart," a Disney+ series centering on Riri Williams/Ironheart. The character will first be introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," per Entertainment Weekly. Dominique Thorne was previously announced as portraying the main character, an inventor who creates her own Iron Man-like suit. Other familiar names, such as Alden Ehrenreich, are joining Thorne for the series.
The character of Williams was introduced not too long ago in the pages of Marvel comics in 2016 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.
Executive producer Ryan Coogler gave fans a first look at the upcoming series at Disney's D23 2022 Expo, per Marvel. The series is not set to premiere until late 2023, but Williams' introduction in the Coogler-directed "Black Panther" sequel, releasing on November 11, the world of "Ironheart" is set to get a major tease. The trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" even offered a brief look at Williams going through parts she'll presumably use for her suit. Thorne was also glimpsed as the character in a Target ad promoting Coogler's sequel, via Twitter.
Meanwhile, production is continuing to barrel forward on "Ironheart" and now a new cast member — Sonia Denis — has joined the growing cast of the six-episode series in a mystery role.
Sonia Denis is starring in Ironheart
Sonia Denis is joining the cast of Disney+'s "Ironheart," according to a report from Variety. What is not known is who Denis could be playing. Other actors are similarly playing mystery parts, including Alden Ehrenreich.
Denis doesn't just have a background in acting. She previously was a writer on shows like "Guilty Party" and "A Black Lady Sketch Show," the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination, per IMDb. On the acting side, she's appeared in films like "Set It Up" and done voice work in the series "BoJack Horseman" and "Birdgirl."
Reports on Denis' casting do not mention her working double duty as a performer and writer on "Ironheart," but it may not be out of the question. Chinaka Hodge was previously announced as the head writer for the production, and the six-episode season will be split up directing-wise by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, via Gizmodo. Coogler teased that Ironheart could serve as a worthy replacement for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).
"I remember when Riri was invented in publishing, and there was a level of excitement around her coming up. It was similar to when Miles Morales was invented. Having lived with these archetypical characters for so long, it's always exciting seeing somebody come up and take on the moniker with a different background," he told Entertainment Weekly.