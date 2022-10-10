Sonia Denis Boards Marvel's Ironheart In A Secret Role

One of Marvel's next major streaming releases will be "Ironheart," a Disney+ series centering on Riri Williams/Ironheart. The character will first be introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," per Entertainment Weekly. Dominique Thorne was previously announced as portraying the main character, an inventor who creates her own Iron Man-like suit. Other familiar names, such as Alden Ehrenreich, are joining Thorne for the series.

The character of Williams was introduced not too long ago in the pages of Marvel comics in 2016 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

Executive producer Ryan Coogler gave fans a first look at the upcoming series at Disney's D23 2022 Expo, per Marvel. The series is not set to premiere until late 2023, but Williams' introduction in the Coogler-directed "Black Panther" sequel, releasing on November 11, the world of "Ironheart" is set to get a major tease. The trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" even offered a brief look at Williams going through parts she'll presumably use for her suit. Thorne was also glimpsed as the character in a Target ad promoting Coogler's sequel, via Twitter.

Meanwhile, production is continuing to barrel forward on "Ironheart" and now a new cast member — Sonia Denis — has joined the growing cast of the six-episode series in a mystery role.